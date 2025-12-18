Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals plans to foray into solar solutions biz

Bajaj Electricals plans to foray into solar solutions biz

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Bajaj Electricals announced that its management has decided to enter into the solar solutions business as a new and additional line under its Lighting Solutions segment.

This strategic initiative is expected to support expansion and diversification of the companys business operations and its sustainable growth.

The company plans to initially launch the product(s)/service(s) and assess market response to ascertain the investment required. The final investment outlay will be decided based on various factors, including anticipated scale of operations, market opportunity, operational needs, and prevailing external conditions, to ensure optimal deployment of capital.

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).

The company reported a 23.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore on 1.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1102.70 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter rose 0.27% to Rs 480.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

