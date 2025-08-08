Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 588.38 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 3.40% to Rs 117.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 588.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 549.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.588.38549.6920.8825.35162.17163.22150.38151.41117.10113.25

