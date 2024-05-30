Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.780.693.172.5358.9768.1263.4179.450.410.391.741.700.300.281.251.300.210.170.940.77

