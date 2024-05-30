Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 177.42% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net Loss of GSB Finance reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.42% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1700.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.860.31 177 3.673.25 13 OPM %-41.86-25.81 -51.2316.00 - PBDT-0.34-0.22 -55 1.600.06 2567 PBT-0.34-0.22 -55 1.600.06 2567 NP-0.44-0.21 -110 1.260.07 1700

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

