Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 166.29% to Rs 44.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 148.81% to Rs 731.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 293.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.731.40293.9618.5727.36107.6155.7075.5434.0244.3916.67

