Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11027 shares

CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11027 shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.443.70. Volumes stood at 12770 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 95973 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10675 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.1,327.45. Volumes stood at 33415 shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 6.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.07% to Rs.288.85. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd clocked volume of 15562 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4297 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 3595 shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd registered volume of 83241 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23548 shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.2,532.25. Volumes stood at 21078 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

