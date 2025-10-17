Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Jio Financial Services' (JFSL) consolidated net profit rose 0.9% to Rs 695.04 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1,219.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) advanced 1.2% to Rs 783.07 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 773.49 crore in Q2 FY24.

Asset under management (AUM) surged to Rs 14,712 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,206 crore in Q2 FY25.

Pre-provisioning operating profit stood at Rs 579 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 4.89% compared with Rs 552 crore in Q2 FY25.

Jio Credit (JCL), the NBFC arm of JFSL, reported a 12x YoY growth in its AUM during the quarter, with broad-based traction across its diverse secured lending solutions spanning retail and corporate finance. The NBFC expanded its physical footprint to cover 14 cities through 15 offices.

Jio Payments Bank launched an industry-first product, Savings Pro, which allows customers to auto-invest their idle surplus liquidity into overnight mutual funds for higher returns. The payment banks network of Business Correspondents (BCs) grew to around 200,000 BCs in Q2 FY26, up from 2,307 in Q2 FY25. Its customer base during the quarter stood at 2.95 million, and deposit base was at Rs 421 crore, both grew around 2x compared to Q2 FY25. Jio Payment Solutions (JPSL) reported a robust 167% YoY increase in transaction processing volume (TPV) to Rs 13,566 crore, maintaining its focus on unit-level profitability. Jio Insurance Broking recorded Rs 347 crore in premiums and issued 2.9 lakh policies across life, health and general insurance segments during the quarter. It scaled up its digital point of sales person channel to over 100 cities across six states, enabling personalised advisory and service in diverse regional markets.

On the asset management front, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a 50:50 JV between JFSL and BlackRock, launched six funds during the quarter. This included its maiden active equity fund, powered by BlackRocks proprietary, AI-based systematic active equity approach. The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund attracted investments of around Rs 1,500 crore through the new fund offer (NFO). In just under four months since launch, the asset management company has a client base of over 150 institutional investors and more than 635,000 retail investors. Hitesh Sethia, managing director and CEO, JFSL, said: "The significant growth in business income is a direct result of the initiatives taken over the last few quarters towards scaling up profitably, by pursuing a risk-calibrated growth strategy. Our expanding user base is a validation of the enthusiasm with which our offerings have been met in the market. As we design financial services of the future for all Indians, we are actively leveraging next-gen AI and analytics to position JioFinance as a trusted, intelligent, and simplified digital platform that delivers personalised, and fit-for-purpose products to each individual customer. The results of these efforts would become more pronounced over the coming quarters.