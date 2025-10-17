Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
CIE Automotive India jumped 4.82% to Rs 446.25 after the company reported a consistent performance for the September quarter, supported by volume growth and controlled costs.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 213.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.7 crore in Q3 FY25, and was up 5% sequentially from Rs 203 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 2,371.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,134.6 crore in the same quarter last year, and was marginally higher than Rs 2,369 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 282.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 8.6% YoY from Rs 259.9 crore and up 4.3% sequentially from Rs 270.8 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,108.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,900.8 crore a year earlier, primarily due to higher raw material and other expenses. Cost of materials consumed rose 6.4% YoY to Rs 1,172 crore, while employee costs stood at Rs 272.5 crore versus Rs 240 crore last year. Other expenses were Rs 542.7 crore, compared to Rs 458.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

Tax expense was Rs 69.3 crore, compared with Rs 65.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

CIE Automotive India is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

