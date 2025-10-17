Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

Oct 17 2025
Atlanta Electricals has reported 25.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.14 crore on a 5.1% rise in net sales to Rs 315.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 41.97 crore, up by 22.6% from Rs 34.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, Atlanta Electricals said that it has won an order from BNC Power Projects aggregating Rs 183.54 crore.

This order is for the supply of mix of 315 MVA, 400 KV and 100 MVA, 132 KV transformers and a 400 KV bus reactor at their Pugal site.

This project covers design, manufacturing, testing and supply to the Pugal site.

The deliveries will be sequenced post engineering and drawing approvals, providing multi-quarter execution visibility and a steady production run-rate. The order will be executed in the ordinary course of business and will form part of the companys order book, Atlanta Electricals stated.

Atlanta Electricals is a leading transformer manufacturer in India specializing in power, auto and inverter duty transformers. With over 30 years of experience and as of 31 March 2025, the company has supplied 4,400 transformers, totalling to 94,000 MVA, across 19 states and three union territories.

The scrip fell 2.92% to currently trade at Rs 1012.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oct 17 2025

