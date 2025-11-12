Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.99% to Rs 97.85 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.99% to Rs 97.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.97.8561.1681.7991.5842.3839.96-11.65-3.00-8.05-3.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News