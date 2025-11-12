DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 63.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.87% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 63.20% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.87% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

