TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 20.14 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 33.33% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.1420.0243.6461.1916.3817.0111.9512.818.806.60

