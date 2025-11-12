Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.52% to Rs 66.67 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 13.97% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.52% to Rs 66.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.6744.5911.1313.528.907.457.426.685.634.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News