TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.40% to Rs 6.87 crore

Net Loss of TARC reported to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 67.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.874.31-518.78-566.13-19.64-73.13-22.04-75.74-15.76-67.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News