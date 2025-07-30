Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 375.76 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 29.46% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 375.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales375.76336.63 12 OPM %10.279.43 -PBDT37.5929.86 26 PBT26.3320.08 31 NP19.1614.80 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

