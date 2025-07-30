Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 375.76 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 29.46% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 375.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.375.76336.6310.279.4337.5929.8626.3320.0819.1614.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News