Sagar Systech standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sagar Systech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.160.2156.2585.710.040.120.040.120.040.12

