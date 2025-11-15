Apis India consolidated net profit rises 5.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 96.25 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 5.51% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 96.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

