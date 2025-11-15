Glottis standalone net profit declines 39.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 214.71 crore

Net profit of Glottis declined 39.91% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 214.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.214.71286.998.4410.0017.6228.3417.0428.1212.3620.57

