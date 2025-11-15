Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 183.33% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports declined 50.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 183.33% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.680.24-13.24-33.330.140.280.140.280.140.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News