Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 85.59% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.69% to Rs 39.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.5962.534.573.052.775.380.362.940.332.29

