Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.30% to Rs 122.90 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) declined 53.60% to Rs 150.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.30% to Rs 122.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 326.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.122.90326.0297.5699.11119.08318.77119.03318.71150.01323.27

