APL Apollo Tubes improves its S&P Global CSA score to 59

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes announced that it stands at the 91st percentile in the steel industry on ESG rankings in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in 2025, up from 89th percentile in 2024 and 86th percentile in 2023. The results of the assessment came in on 18 February 2026, where the company scored a total of 59.

The company's score improved to 59 in 2025 from 49/40/29 in 2024/2023/2022, reflecting APL Apollo's commitment to integrate ESG into the company's business strategies and operations.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

