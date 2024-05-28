Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 67.24% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.54% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

6.947.0219.9744.3818.1636.1847.3230.441.323.0010.3614.851.292.9210.2014.540.762.328.0110.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News