Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 6.94 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 67.24% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.54% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
