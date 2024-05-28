Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 6.94 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 67.24% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.54% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.00% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.947.02 -1 19.9744.38 -55 OPM %18.1636.18 -47.3230.44 - PBDT1.323.00 -56 10.3614.85 -30 PBT1.292.92 -56 10.2014.54 -30 NP0.762.32 -67 8.0110.08 -21

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

