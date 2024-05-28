Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 573.79 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 6.18% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.63% to Rs 75.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1814.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2070.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News