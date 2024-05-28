Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 6.18% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.63% to Rs 75.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1814.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2070.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales573.79549.46 4 1814.092070.01 -12 OPM %9.6810.46 -10.1011.51 - PBDT47.3544.74 6 136.01187.98 -28 PBT38.9335.59 9 102.50154.05 -33 NP28.1726.53 6 75.65115.72 -35

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

