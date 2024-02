Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 47.97% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 1.21% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 47.97% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4.618.8657.2739.282.493.922.453.842.512.48

