Apollo Hospitals Q4 PAT soars 76% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 10/share

On consolidated basis, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's net profit surged 75.64% to Rs 253.8 crore as compared to Rs 144.5 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.92% year on year to Rs 4,943.9 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 was at Rs 368.2 crore, up 45.19% from Rs 253.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA grew by 31.2% to Rs 640.5 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 488.2 crore posted in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 13% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 11.3% registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from Healthcare Services was at Rs 2,579.5 crore (up 15.80% YoY) and revenue from Digital Health & Pharmacy distribution was Rs 2,026.7 crore (up 12.64% YoY) and the revenue from Retail Health & Diagnostics stood at Rs 353.7 crore (up 14.65% YoY).

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew 9.71% to Rs 898.6 crore on 14.73% jump in revenue to Rs 19,059.2 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 31 March 2024, Apollo Hospitals has 7,945 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,557 were new with 1,603 occupied beds. The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65% versus 64% in the same period in the previous year, aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals, the company stated in the press release.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, While Apollo leads the paradigm shift in healthcare focused on prevention of diseases, we are committed to advance our research efforts and leverage cutting-edge, new-age technologies like AI and robotics to enhance patient outcomes.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the divided is fixed on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The scrip rose 0.22% to end at Rs 5,773.60 on the BSE.

