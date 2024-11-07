Apollo Hospitals spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 63% YoY to Rs 379 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 6.92% to Rs 7,452 after the company reported 62.64% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 378.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 232.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 15.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,589.3 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 was at Rs 557.4 crore, up 47.07% from Rs 379 crore recorded in similar period last fiscal.

The companys EBITDA grew by 30% YoY to Rs 816 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Healthcare Services was at Rs 2,920.4 crore (up 13.81% YoY), revenue from Digital Health & Pharmacy distribution was Rs 2,282.2 crore (up 17.31% YoY) and revenue from Retail Health & Diagnostics stood at Rs 403.9 crore (up 14.03% YoY) during the quarter.

As on 30 September 2024, Apollo Hospitals had 7,994 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 73% vs 68% in the same period in the previous year, aided by a strong increase in patient flows.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit soared 71.21% to Rs 684 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 399.5 crore posted in H1 FY24. However the companys revenue from operation rose 15.22% YoY to Rs 10,674.9 crore in H1 FY25.

More From This Section

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, founder & chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, One of our proudest achievements is our recent partnership with the Government of Tripura to provide free heart surgeries for children, underscoring our belief that healthcare should reach those who need it most, especially in underserved communities. Beyond expanding access, we are advancing medical technology with innovative treatments like water vapor thermotherapy for prostate care and robotic radiosurgery systems for cancer. These state-of-the-art solutions make procedures less invasive and reduce recovery time, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Were also investing in the future of healthcare with the launch of our new research academy, which is focused on driving groundbreaking medical discoveries that will shape the next generation of treatments. Our priorities remain clear-enhancing patient care, prioritizing safety, and advancing medical science.

The first half of FY25 has been an exciting time for us, marked by these major milestones aimed at extending the reach and impact of our healthcare services. Moving forward, our mission is simple: to push the boundaries of healthcare and ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to the best medical services. This is our promise, and we are committed to making it a reality."

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News