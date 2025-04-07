Apollo Micro records over 19% YoY growth in standalone revenue in Q4

Apollo Micro Systems said that its standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 161.76 crore, which is higher by 19.4% on a year-on-year basis.

The companys standalone revenue for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 was Rs 135.43 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in design, development and assembly of custom built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. The company caters to aerospace, defense & space, railways, automotive and homeland security markets.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.33% to Rs 18.26 crore on a 62.46% increase in sales to Rs 148.39 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip dropped 9.53% to currently trade at Rs 105.65 on the BSE.

