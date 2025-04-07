AWL Agri Business launches Alife Gondhoraj & Neem Soap in West Bengal

AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar) has unveiled its latest innovation in personal care - Alife Gondhoraj & Neem Soap. Launched in West Bengal, this unique variant brings together the invigorating freshness of Gondhoraj lime with the time-tested purifying benefits of Neem.

Speaking on the launch, Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business, said, West Bengal has a deep appreciation for natural ingredients and rich cultural traditions. Our latest variant, Alife Gondhoraj & Neem Soap, is a tribute to this unique regional beauty ritual, combining the invigorating aroma of Gondhoraj lime with the herbal skincare benefits of Neem. This launch reaffirms our commitment to crafting innovative and locally relevant products that resonate with our consumers."

As part of its promotional strategy, Alife has rolled out an extensive 360-degree marketing campaign, leveraging multiple platforms to connect with consumers across the state. The campaign includes a high-impact TV commercial made by advertising film director Dibyendu Bose of production house Happy Rabbit Films, along with engaging digital initiatives, cinema branding, and on-ground activations, ensuring maximum reach and awareness. Through these efforts, the brand aims to highlight the soap's superior benefits and resonate with the evolving skincare needs of consumers.

