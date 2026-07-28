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Apollo Micro Systems empanelled as Prime Development Agency for IPREK programme

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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By Indian Air Force

Apollo Micro Systems announced that it has been formally shortlisted and empanelled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a Prime Development Agency (DA) for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) programme, under the Make-II (Industry Funded) category of India's Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020). This empanelment marks AMS's entry into India's precision guided munition (PGM) segment as a Prime one of the highest-value, highest-barrier segments of the Indian defence manufacturing market.

IPREK is a bolt-on precision guidance and range extension kit designed to transform India's existing inventory of General Purpose (GP) 500 Kg unguided bombs into long-range precision glide weapons. A weapon fitted with the IPREK can be released from over 80100 kilometres away and still land within 3 metres of its intended target placing the carrier aircraft well beyond the reach of most air defence systems. The IPREK converts India's existing bomb inventory into a precision standoff capability at a fraction of the cost of procuring new imported precision weapons.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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