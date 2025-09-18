Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies

Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
To develop cybersecurity solutions for nation's critical institutions

Apollo Micro Systems has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding's (MoU) with Sibersentinel Technologies and Zoom Technologies (India). The purpose of this MoU is to jointly design, develop, and deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for Government Agencies, Statutory Bodies, Financial Institutions, and other critical infrastructure sectors.

This strategic partnership aims to combine Apollo's domain expertise in defence-grade electronic systems with Sibersentinel's and Zoom Technologies cybersecurity capabilities to provide robust, indigenous digital protection solutions aligned with national security imperatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

