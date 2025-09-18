Tega Industries approves fund raising of Rs 2,000 cr via equity shares issuance

At board meeting held on 18 September 2025

The Board of Tega Industries at its meeting held on 18 September 2025 has approved the issue of 1,00,33,090 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 1994 per share (including a premium of Rs 1984 per share) aggregating to Rs 2,000.60 crore.

