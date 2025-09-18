LTIMindtree Ltd soars 2.4%, up for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5553, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% drop in NIFTY and a 12.41% drop in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5553, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25385.85. The Sensex is at 82898.57, up 0.25%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 8.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36447.15, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5566, up 2.91% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% drop in NIFTY and a 12.41% drop in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 34.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.