Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 15.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 135.30 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 15.69% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 135.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.57% to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 519.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.30134.44 1 519.41367.00 42 OPM %3.403.25 -4.664.47 - PBDT6.518.73 -25 26.9021.93 23 PBT4.477.00 -36 19.1516.01 20 NP1.722.04 -16 11.0716.92 -35

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

