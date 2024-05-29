Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Rubber consolidated net profit declines 1.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Modi Rubber consolidated net profit declines 1.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Modi Rubber declined 1.86% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.85% to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.70 -100 2.762.81 -2 OPM %0-262.35 --658.70-693.24 - PBDT7.274.53 60 29.0033.53 -14 PBT6.423.99 61 26.0831.41 -17 NP3.163.22 -2 15.5327.66 -44

