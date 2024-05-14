Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 6258.20 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 13.70% to Rs 354.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 6258.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6247.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.64% to Rs 1721.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1045.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 25377.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24568.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6258.206247.33 0 25377.7224568.13 3 OPM %16.4315.98 -17.5213.49 - PBDT987.79876.41 13 4095.332823.75 45 PBT599.80503.98 19 2617.501404.61 86 NP354.08410.30 -14 1721.871045.84 65

