Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 13.70% to Rs 354.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 6258.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6247.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.64% to Rs 1721.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1045.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 25377.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24568.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6258.206247.3325377.7224568.1316.4315.9817.5213.49987.79876.414095.332823.75599.80503.982617.501404.61354.08410.301721.871045.84

