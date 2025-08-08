Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 6560.76 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres declined 95.74% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 6560.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6334.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6560.766334.8513.2314.35786.11833.16408.56463.6612.88302.00

