Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 32.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 31.17 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 32.65% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 31.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.1728.257.127.431.241.180.460.490.330.49

