North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 51.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 51.50% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.1077.637.689.793.016.002.405.261.783.67

