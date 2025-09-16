Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR strengthens amid weak greenback and positive equities

INR strengthens amid weak greenback and positive equities

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 88.08 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking US-India talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep Trump Tariffs. Rupee strengthened on positive domestic markets and a weak greenback, which is trading at a two-month low ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting commencing Tuesday and disappointing US economic data. Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday as the U.S. and India stepped up talks to resolve their trade tensions, with two separate teams of officials meeting in New Delhi this week, following weeks of diplomatic friction. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 594.95 points, or 0.73 percent, to 82,380.69, after having snapped a five-day winning streak in the previous session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 169.90 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,239.10. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.05, then touched an intraday low of 88.16 and a high of 88.01 against the greenback. The domestic unit closed at 88.08 (provisional), a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

