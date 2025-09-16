Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Happy Square Outsourcing Services surged 8.73% to Rs 90.25 after the company announced that it has secured two manpower supply contracts worth Rs 2.30 crore from defence-related entities.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contracts has been awarded by the Ministry of Defence Directorate of Ordnance Coordination and Services (Jabalpur) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), Hyderabad.

The Jabalpur contract, valued at Rs 34.68 lakh , is valid from 3 September 2025 to 2 September 2026. The Hyderabad contract with MIDHANI, worth Rs 195.07 lakh, will run from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2027.

The company said the announcement was being made as a matter of good governance, even though the contracts do not qualify as material events under SEBIs disclosure rules.

Happy Square Outsourcing Services is a technology based fastest growing consulting firm, involved in Tech based human resource outsourcing business which focuses on end to end solution.

On full year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 145.3% to Rs 4.39 crore on 31.5% jump in total revenue to Rs 69.29 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 43%

Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story