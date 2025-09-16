Happy Square Outsourcing jumps after bagging manpower contracts worth Rs 2-cr

Happy Square Outsourcing Services surged 8.73% to Rs 90.25 after the company announced that it has secured two manpower supply contracts worth Rs 2.30 crore from defence-related entities.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contracts has been awarded by the Ministry of Defence Directorate of Ordnance Coordination and Services (Jabalpur) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), Hyderabad.

The Jabalpur contract, valued at Rs 34.68 lakh , is valid from 3 September 2025 to 2 September 2026. The Hyderabad contract with MIDHANI, worth Rs 195.07 lakh, will run from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2027.

The company said the announcement was being made as a matter of good governance, even though the contracts do not qualify as material events under SEBIs disclosure rules.