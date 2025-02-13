Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Arcee Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-450.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.09 89 PBT-0.05-0.10 50 NP-0.05-0.10 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ID Info Business Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story