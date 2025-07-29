Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.46% to Rs 292.36 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 10.41% to Rs 40.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.46% to Rs 292.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 212.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.292.36212.6926.7133.4880.9479.2058.0160.5640.1944.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News