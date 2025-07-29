Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 84.33 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries declined 42.22% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 84.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.84.3389.7518.3620.1715.6319.079.7116.697.1712.41

