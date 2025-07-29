Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 23.26% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.648.8928.4738.703.053.781.282.050.991.29

