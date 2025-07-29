Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 77.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.76% to Rs 51.31 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 77.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.76% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.3128.23-42.25-14.81-16.00-1.38-16.47-2.5777.94-2.57

