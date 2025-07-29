IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 617.37 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 3.76% to Rs 175.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 617.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.617.37639.9235.8146.81243.74259.41227.54247.64175.34182.19

