Archidply Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Archidply Industries reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 147.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.147.85113.185.823.204.51-0.261.24-3.090.57-2.50

