Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 94.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 59.02 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 94.42% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.0245.6339.6546.112.896.030.434.480.244.30

