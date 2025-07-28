Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 2432.32 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 1.33% to Rs 145.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 2432.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2496.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2432.322496.868.688.45249.99252.10196.44195.91145.73143.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News